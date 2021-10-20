Twelve South Launches New 'PowerPic Mod' Wireless Charging Picture Frame

Twelve South today launched the PowerPic Mod Wireless Charger ($59.99), which is a Qi-enabled charging stand that doubles as a picture frame. Unlike the previous model, the new device is made of a magnetic lucite frame, which detaches to fit any 4x6 photo.



The frame can be positioned vertically or horizontally, and it will require a 20W USB-C power adapter, which is not included. The accessory can charge any smartphone that supports Qi charging, as well as devices like the AirPods Pro.

Similar to the previous model, the idea behind the PowerPic Mod is to hide a wireless charger within an unassuming piece of home decor. Twelve South says that the device works well on desks, bedside tables, and in kitchens.

The PowerPic Mod will charge at 7.5W max speed for Apple devices. You can get the PowerPic Mod in White or Black today on Twelve South's website for $59.99.