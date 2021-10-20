Twelve South Launches New 'PowerPic Mod' Wireless Charging Picture Frame

by

Twelve South today launched the PowerPic Mod Wireless Charger ($59.99), which is a Qi-enabled charging stand that doubles as a picture frame. Unlike the previous model, the new device is made of a magnetic lucite frame, which detaches to fit any 4x6 photo.

powerpic mod
The frame can be positioned vertically or horizontally, and it will require a 20W USB-C power adapter, which is not included. The accessory can charge any smartphone that supports Qi charging, as well as devices like the AirPods Pro.

Similar to the previous model, the idea behind the PowerPic Mod is to hide a wireless charger within an unassuming piece of home decor. Twelve South says that the device works well on desks, bedside tables, and in kitchens.

The PowerPic Mod will charge at 7.5W max speed for Apple devices. You can get the PowerPic Mod in White or Black today on Twelve South's website for $59.99.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Twelve South. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

gaximus
gaximus
49 minutes ago at 08:11 am
This is a weird product, while using it, you can't see the picture. Unless you make the background of your phone the same image as the framed image, which might look cool, until it turns off.
BGPL
BGPL
41 minutes ago at 08:20 am
The corgi was a fine choice.
spinedoc77
spinedoc77
34 minutes ago at 08:27 am

This is a weird product, while using it, you can't see the picture. Unless you make the background of your phone the same image as the framed image, which might look cool, until it turns off.
It's so when you are not charging your phone it doesn't look like you have a phone charger on your nightstand. I like the concept as I have an ugly wireless charger on my nightstand, might pick one up. The 7.5w kind of sucks, but I suppose that's Apple's fault.
Spock
Spock
28 minutes ago at 08:33 am
Just tape a wireless charger to the back of a picture frame and save some money.
jntdroid
jntdroid
25 minutes ago at 08:36 am
I like how it doesn't require a cord to plug into a wall. The photos / video don't show one, so I'm assuming that's how it works. ;)
mikeyteh
mikeyteh
41 minutes ago at 08:19 am
An unassuming picture frame with a cord coming out of it
