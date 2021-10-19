Instagram Now Allows Users to Post From Desktop

Instagram still doesn't offer an app for the iPad, but the social networking company has expanded how users can upload content to the site, allowing for pictures to be posted from the desktop.



According to TechCrunch, Instagram is rolling out desktop posting support this week after testing the feature with a limited number of users over the summer.

Sharing a photo or a video under one minute on Instagram from the desktop can be done by navigating to the Instagram website and signing into an account. From there, click on the "+" button in the top right corner of the webpage and select photos from your computer. Filters, captions, and location tags can be added.

The desktop posting feature is still rolling out, so not all users will see it right away.