This Week Marks the 20th Anniversary of the iPod and 30th Anniversary of the PowerBook

Apple's virtual "Unleashed" event coincides with two major Apple product anniversaries this week, including the 20th anniversary of the original iPod being announced and the 30th anniversary of the original PowerBook's introduction.



Steve Jobs unveiled the original iPod on October 23, 2001 at a small press event at Apple's former Infinite Loop headquarters. Jobs famously pitched the iPod as offering "1,000 songs in your pocket" and compared the device's "ultra-portable" size to a standard deck of cards, which was impressive at the time.

"With iPod, Apple has invented a whole new category of digital music player that lets you put your entire music collection in your pocket and listen to it wherever you go," said Jobs in a press release. "With iPod, listening to music will never be the same again."

Alongside the iMac and the iPhone, the iPod was one of a few key products that helped Apple become successful again after the company flirted with bankruptcy in the late 1990s. The device has since become a niche product for Apple, though, with the iPod touch being the only remaining model available for purchase today following the discontinuation of the iPod classic in 2014 and the iPod nano and iPod shuffle in 2017.

