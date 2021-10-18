This Week Marks the 20th Anniversary of the iPod and 30th Anniversary of the PowerBook

by

Apple's virtual "Unleashed" event coincides with two major Apple product anniversaries this week, including the 20th anniversary of the original iPod being announced and the 30th anniversary of the original PowerBook's introduction.

ipod 2001 1000 songs
Steve Jobs unveiled the original iPod on October 23, 2001 at a small press event at Apple's former Infinite Loop headquarters. Jobs famously pitched the iPod as offering "1,000 songs in your pocket" and compared the device's "ultra-portable" size to a standard deck of cards, which was impressive at the time.

"With iPod, Apple has invented a whole new category of digital music player that lets you put your entire music collection in your pocket and listen to it wherever you go," said Jobs in a press release. "With iPod, listening to music will never be the same again."


Alongside the iMac and the iPhone, the iPod was one of a few key products that helped Apple become successful again after the company flirted with bankruptcy in the late 1990s. The device has since become a niche product for Apple, though, with the iPod touch being the only remaining model available for purchase today following the discontinuation of the iPod classic in 2014 and the iPod nano and iPod shuffle in 2017.


Fittingly with Apple expected to unveil redesigned MacBook Pro models today, this week also marks the 30th anniversary of the original PowerBook models being unveiled on October 21, 1991 at the COMDEX trade show in Las Vegas. By modern day standards, these PowerBook models were Apple's first true laptops with a hinged form factor still familiar today.

dannyyankou
dannyyankou
22 minutes ago at 07:54 am
I feel like an old fart now
johnnytravels Avatar
johnnytravels
22 minutes ago at 07:54 am
So, fingers crossed for a new iPod later... I would get one for sure.
cashville2400 Avatar
cashville2400
18 minutes ago at 07:57 am
That old iPod looks like a thing of beauty.
tomtad Avatar
tomtad
18 minutes ago at 07:57 am
Announce NotchBook and iNotch
adamjackson Avatar
adamjackson
18 minutes ago at 07:58 am

I feel like an old fart now
That was my thought. Jeez time flies. I was late to getting an iPod because I was a freshman in high school and didn't have a lot of money back then and was saving up to buy my first computer (an iBook G3) but my parents surprised me with an iPod for Christmas which was a LOT of money back then for us.
shaun3000 Avatar
shaun3000
16 minutes ago at 08:00 am
Best product intro, ever. It was in his pocket the entire time! I continually kick myself for not buying Apple stock then and there.
