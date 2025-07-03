Pre-Order Samsung's New Smart Monitors and Get Up to $300 in Credit

Samsung recently opened up pre-orders for its newest collection of monitors, including the new 32-inch Smart Monitor M9 (M90SF), and the updated 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 (M80F) and 32-inch/43-inch Smart Monitor M7 (M70F). When you pre-order these monitors at Samsung or Amazon, you'll receive up to $300 in credit from each retailer.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Specifically, pre-ordering the 32-inch Smart Monitor M9 at $1,599.99 grants you a $300 Samsung gift card. If you pre-order the 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 at $699.99, you'll receive a $150 Samsung gift card, and if you pre-order the 32-inch Smart Monitor M7 at $399.99, you'll receive a $100 Samsung gift card.

All three monitors have received advanced AI features, while the flagship M9 model features a 32-inch 4K QD-OLED panel to deliver deep contrast and vibrant color. It also includes a glare-free display to minimize reflections and Samsung Vision AI, which Samsung says will enhance picture and sound quality in real time based on content and surroundings.



