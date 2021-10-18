Here Are All the Ports on the New 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro

While all MacBook Pro models released in the last five years featured only two to four Thunderbolt ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack, that changed this week with the introduction of the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.



Following years of complaints about a lack of ports, both sizes of the new MacBook Pro feature several ports that Apple had removed in 2016, including an HDMI port, SD card slot, and MagSafe. Both models also have three Thunderbolt 4 ports — two on the left side of the machine and one on the right — and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

These ports allow the new MacBook Pro models to support up to two external displays at up to 6K resolution when configured with the M1 Pro chip, and up to four external displays at up to 6K resolution when configured with the M1 Max chip. Apple's tech specs confirm the HDMI port is HDMI 2.0 instead of HDMI 2.1 to the disappointment of some users.

Key features of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro include the additional ports, Apple's next-generation M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, mini-LED displays with a ProMotion adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, up to 10 hours longer battery life, and more.

The new MacBook Pro models can be ordered now, with pricing starting at $1,999 for the 14-inch model and at $2,499 for the 16-inch model. The notebooks will begin arriving to customers and launch in stores on Tuesday, October 26.