Proprietary Dock Apple Uses to Wirelessly Troubleshoot Apple Watch Series 7 Surfaces in Regulatory Database

by

The Apple Watch Series 7 models lack a diagnostic port under the band, which means Apple has to use another means to troubleshoot and restore Apple Watches that come in for repair.

apple watch dock 1
‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ models are equipped with a module that enables 60.5GHz wireless data transfer as we discovered in FCC documents in September, with that data transfer capability designed to be used with a proprietary magnetic dock.

The dock was mentioned in one of the FCC filings, but we didn't have a clear visual of it until now. Brazilian regulatory agency Anatel has approved the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ models and provided photos of the dock that Apple is using internally, with the information shared by Brazilian site MacMagazine.

The ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ dock is clearly designed for diagnostics, and it has a two piece construction. An Apple Watch charging puck fits into the bottom piece, and then a second piece housing the Apple Watch itself fits over that and aligns with bolts.

apple watch dock 2
Prior to the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌, Apple included a diagnostic port on Apple Watch models, with the port hidden under the band. It's not clear why Apple has shifted to wireless diagnostics, and it's also not known how fast the wireless data transfer is. It likely uses USB 2.0 with speeds up to 480Mb/s.

apple watch series 3 diagnostic port

The diagnostic port on Apple Watch Series 6 models and older

There is no word on whether the wireless data module added to the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ could ever have a consumer-facing application, but for now, it's for Apple's internal use only.

LarrySW
LarrySW
1 hour ago at 10:29 am

Considering that it is used to diagnose failures on Apple Watches, that is expected. A diagnostic dock is expected to be functional, not stylish
I'm aware, I wasn't being serious.
LarrySW
LarrySW
1 hour ago at 10:27 am
My watch dock is much more stylish than that
GrumpyMom
GrumpyMom
52 minutes ago at 10:53 am
That’s their problem. As long as they have figured out a way to diagnose and repair the watches on their end, it’s all good. I never pay any attention to these ports anyway.

I want to wear the Apple Watch into water and have it withstand chinchilla dust baths, so I’m glad for the advances that help make that happen.

(I don’t actually have a chinchilla. But I have to empty my bagless vacuum canister at least twice a week and that’s about as dusty as being around a chinchilla taking a dust bath. Nobody wants to hear about my vacuum cleaner struggles. But I think we all can appreciate a chinchilla enjoying a good dust bath.)

Attachment Image
JCCL
JCCL
1 hour ago at 10:29 am

My watch dock is much more stylish than that
Considering that it is used to diagnose failures on Apple Watches, that is expected. A diagnostic dock is expected to be functional, not stylish
LarrySW
LarrySW
1 hour ago at 10:30 am

I don't understand the logic of not including a diagnostic port but going through the effort to create this dock thing? Seems kind of backwards to me.
Probably for the dust rating on the new watch
_Spinn_
_Spinn_
1 hour ago at 10:33 am
I bet removing the diagnostic port helped the S7 get the higher IPX rating.
