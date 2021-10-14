Apple Joins Blender's Development Fund to Support 3D Graphics Tool

by

Blender today announced that Apple has joined the Blender Development Fund to support continued development of the free open source 3D graphics tool.

blender
Alongside a contribution to the Development Fund, Apple will provide engineering expertise and additional resources to Blender and its broader development community to help support Blender artists and developers, according to the announcement.

Blender CEO Ton Roosendaal said the announcement means that "macOS will be back as a complete supported Blender platform."

Blender said its Development Fund accepts donations "to support activities to provide free and open accessible services for all Blender contributors," including bug fixing, code reviews, technical documentation, and onboarding.

The fund will also provide grants and subsidies to developers on generic and widely agreed development projects, according to Blender.

Top Rated Comments

batmanofvietnam Avatar
batmanofvietnam
55 minutes ago at 08:50 am
This is huge for Mac blender users. The lack of GPU rendering is an enormous problem!
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
terminator-jq Avatar
terminator-jq
50 minutes ago at 08:56 am
This is pretty big news actually and could open even more doors for GPU rendering on Apple silicon allowing Apple computers to compete in a space normally rolled by Nvidia (with CUDA). The timing is very interesting too... announcing this just a few days before the big M1X event. I wonder if Blender will have an appearance during the show to help show off the GPU capabilities of the new chips. Also makes me wonder if we could see some raytracing abilities on the larger M1X (Jade C Die).
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Boil Avatar
Boil
1 hour ago at 08:46 am
Looking forward to seeing how the new macOS "complete supported Blender platform" runs on the new Mac Cube Pro...! ;^p
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
michaelprescott Avatar
michaelprescott
33 minutes ago at 09:13 am
I believe this is 100% about AR+VR. Solid investment. When Apple releases their version of AR and VR, it's going to change the world more than the iPhone. It will be the beginning of the end of PC and console gaming, but so much more will emerge from it. And part of the way to get there is to improve the tools for creating the content. Blender is a solid and widely accessible content creation tool.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Freeangel1 Avatar
Freeangel1
1 hour ago at 08:40 am
awesome FREE tool!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kalafalas Avatar
kalafalas
1 hour ago at 08:45 am
Gotta get blender and cycles Metal and arm ready before the M1X benchmarks drop
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

apple encircle provo location

Apple CEO Tim Cook to Attend Fundraising Dinner Benefiting LGBTQ+ Youth

Thursday September 23, 2021 12:25 pm PDT by
Apple CEO Tim Cook, Utah Jazz owners Ryan and Ashley Smith, and Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds and his wife recording artist Aja Volkman are set to headline a fundraising dinner on October 13 that will benefit LGBTQ+ youth services non-profit Encircle. Encircle provides mental health services for LGBTQ+ youth and their families. Back in February, Encircle launched a "$8 Million, 8...
Read Full Article
app store blue banner

Apple Pays $100 Million to Settle Developer Lawsuit and Agrees to Multiple App Store Changes

Thursday August 26, 2021 5:08 pm PDT by
Apple today announced plans to make several changes to the App Store in order to settle a class-action lawsuit that was brought against Apple by developers in the United States. Under the terms of the deal, Apple will let developers use communication methods like email to tell customers about payment methods available outside of iOS apps, and it will expand the price points that developers...
Read Full Article286 comments
macOS Monterey on MBP Feature

Apple Seeds Tenth Beta of macOS Monterey to Developers

Wednesday October 13, 2021 10:13 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the tenth developer beta of macOS Monterey, the newest version of the macOS operating system. The tenth beta comes one week after Apple released the ninth macOS Monterey beta. Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and once the appropriate profile is installed, betas will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System...
Read Full Article79 comments
macOS Monterey on MBP Feature

Apple Seeds Ninth Beta of macOS Monterey to Developers

Wednesday October 6, 2021 10:19 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the ninth developer beta of macOS Monterey, the newest version of the macOS operating system. The ninth beta comes one week after Apple released the eighth macOS Monterey beta. Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and once the appropriate profile is installed, betas will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System...
Read Full Article76 comments
hurricane ida

Apple to Donate to Hurricane Ida Relief and Recovery Efforts

Monday August 30, 2021 7:40 am PDT by
Apple will be donating to Hurricane Ida relief and recovery efforts on the ground after the devastating category four storm made landfall in Louisiana over the weekend, according to a tweet from Apple CEO Tim Cook. "Our thoughts are with everyone in Hurricane Ida's path, especially those sheltering in Louisiana, and we're grateful for the first responders who are helping keep communities...
Read Full Article30 comments
fitness plus

UnitedHealthcare Offering Insured Members Free Year of Apple Fitness+

Friday September 24, 2021 3:55 am PDT by
Health insurance provider UnitedHealthcare has announced that a 12-month subscription to Apple Fitness+ will be provided to its fully insured members at no extra cost. Starting November 1, members who already own an Apple Watch will be able to sign up for a yearlong Apple Fitness+ subscription for free. According to UnitedHealthcare, this covers about 3 million of its members across most...
Read Full Article54 comments
macOS Big Sur Feature Orange

Apple Seeds macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 Beta to Developers With Security Fixes

Thursday September 30, 2021 1:53 pm PDT by
Apple today seeded a macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 beta to developers for testing purposes, with the update coming two weeks after the launch of macOS Big Sur 11.6. Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and once the appropriate profile is installed, betas will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences. According to Apple's...
Read Full Article23 comments
macOS Monterey on MBP Feature

Apple Seeds Eighth Beta of macOS Monterey to Developers

Tuesday September 28, 2021 1:24 pm PDT by
Apple today seeded the eighth developer beta of macOS Monterey, the newest version of the macOS operating system. The eighth beta comes one week after Apple released the seventh macOS Monterey beta. Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and once the appropriate profile is installed, betas will be available through the Software Update mechanism in...
Read Full Article108 comments
macOS Monterey on MBP Feature

Apple Seeds Seventh Beta of macOS Monterey to Developers [Update: Public Beta Available]

Tuesday September 21, 2021 10:20 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the seventh developer beta of macOS Monterey, the newest version of the macOS operating system. The seventh beta comes three weeks after Apple released the sixth macOS Monterey beta. Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and once the appropriate profile is installed, betas will be available through the Software Update mechanism in...
Read Full Article105 comments
app store blue banner

Apple Letting 'Reader' Apps Offer Links for Account Sign Ups Outside of the App Store to Close Japan Investigation

Wednesday September 1, 2021 5:09 pm PDT by
Apple today announced that the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) has agreed to close its App Store investigation in exchange for changes to how "reader" apps like Netflix operate. Reader apps allow users to browse previously purchased content or content subscriptions for digital magazines, newspapers, books, audio, music, and video. Going forward, developers that create "reader" apps will...
Read Full Article183 comments