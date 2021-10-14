Apple Joins Blender's Development Fund to Support 3D Graphics Tool
Blender today announced that Apple has joined the Blender Development Fund to support continued development of the free open source 3D graphics tool.
Alongside a contribution to the Development Fund, Apple will provide engineering expertise and additional resources to Blender and its broader development community to help support Blender artists and developers, according to the announcement.
Blender CEO Ton Roosendaal said the announcement means that "macOS will be back as a complete supported Blender platform."
Blender said its Development Fund accepts donations "to support activities to provide free and open accessible services for all Blender contributors," including bug fixing, code reviews, technical documentation, and onboarding.
The fund will also provide grants and subsidies to developers on generic and widely agreed development projects, according to Blender.
