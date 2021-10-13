Deals: Save on Apple Pencil 2 ($19 Off) and M1 Mac Mini ($149 Off) on Amazon

Today we're tracking a pair of deals on two Apple products: the Apple Pencil 2 and M1 Mac mini from 2020. For the latter product, Amazon is offering a return of all-time low prices for both the 256GB and 512GB storage options.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Apple Pencil 2

Amazon has the Apple Pencil 2 for $109.99, down from $129.00. This is the second-best price that we've ever tracked on the accessory, but it's been about two months since we last saw the Apple Pencil down to under $100, so Amazon's deal today is a solid buy for those in the market for the device.

The Apple Pencil 2 is compatible with the following iPads: iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Air (4th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd, 4th, and 5th generations), and 11-inch iPad Pro (1st, 2nd, and 3rd generations). The accessory is in stock and ready to ship today, with the usual free two-day shipping for all Prime members.



M1 Mac Mini

Secondly, Apple's 2020 M1 Mac mini is seeing a return of record low prices in both 256GB and 512GB capacities. The 256GB model is priced at $599.99, down from $699.00, and the 512GB model is priced at $749.99, down from $899.00.

Both of these sale prices will not be seen until you add the Mac mini to your cart on Amazon, and an automatic coupon is applied to your order. Both models are shipped and sold by Amazon, and are in stock today.

There is a possibility that Apple may introduce new high-end Mac mini models based on the upcoming M1X chip at next week's "Unleashed" event, but even so, it's unclear whether the lower-end M1 Mac mini models will also receive updates.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.