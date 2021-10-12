Twitter Hashflag for October 18 'Unleashed' Apple Event Now Live
Alongside of its events, Apple uses an #AppleEvent "hashflag" on Twitter, and after today's announcement, the hashtag has been updated with new artwork reflecting the "Unleashed" event.
The updated hashflag features a light blue to darker blue transition, which is in line with the artwork for the event invite. Apple uses hashflags to increase event visibility and build hype on social media networks.
Apple has been using custom Twitter hashflags since late last year, and research done by Agency Creative suggests that these custom hashflags can cost up to $1 million.
The "Unleashed" Apple event
is set to take place on Monday, October 18, and it is expected to focus on new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models
.
