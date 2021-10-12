Twitter Hashflag for October 18 'Unleashed' Apple Event Now Live

by

Alongside of its events, Apple uses an #AppleEvent "hashflag" on Twitter, and after today's announcement, the hashtag has been updated with new artwork reflecting the "Unleashed" event.

twitter hashflag unleashed
The updated hashflag features a light blue to darker blue transition, which is in line with the artwork for the event invite. Apple uses hashflags to increase event visibility and build hype on social media networks.

Apple has been using custom Twitter hashflags since late last year, and research done by Agency Creative suggests that these custom hashflags can cost up to $1 million.


The "Unleashed" Apple event is set to take place on Monday, October 18, and it is expected to focus on new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
1 hour ago at 12:17 pm
New Macbook Pro colors? Sierra blue???
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ghanwani Avatar
ghanwani
1 hour ago at 12:23 pm
See guys — I was right on target when I predicted that the October event would happen in October.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
franzkfk Avatar
franzkfk
1 hour ago at 12:30 pm
Intel has left the chat.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
1 hour ago at 12:33 pm

See guys — I was right on target when I predicted that the October event would happen in October.
Mark Gurman predicted that too.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
42 minutes ago at 01:04 pm

An apple event on a Monday!? What is this, crazy backwards world?
Google event is the next day. Apple is ready to take control of the thunder. ⛈
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
1 hour ago at 12:42 pm

New Macbook Pro colors? Sierra blue???
I forgot about that possibility, the unleashed aspect could be AS MBP's in various colors like the 24" iMacs.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
