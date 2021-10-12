Deals: Verizon Discounts MagSafe Charger ($29.99), MagSafe Battery Pack ($74.24), and More

Verizon this week kicked off a new accessory sale, including discounts on a wide range of Apple accessories like the MagSafe Charger, MagSafe Duo Charger, new Siri Remote, iPhone cases, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Notably, for the MagSafe deals shoppers should be aware that the prices listed below may not be reflected on Verizon until you add each to your cart. If you don't see the sale prices reflected on the product pages, Verizon will automatically discount each accessory once in your cart.

In terms of the best discounts, the MagSafe Duo Charger and the MagSafe Battery Pack are hitting the lowest prices we've seen yet on each accessory. The regular MagSafe Charger is at a solid second-best price, and Verizon also has a rare discount on the 2021 Siri Remote.



