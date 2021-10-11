Deals: Get Apple's M1 MacBook Air at the Lowest Prices Ever Seen, Starting at $849.99 for 256GB ($149 Off)
Amazon today has the 256GB M1 MacBook Air for $849.99, down from an original price of $999.00. This price is available in Silver and Gold, but only Gold is available to ship out today.
Amazon's sale today is a match of the previous low price on this model of the M1 MacBook Air, and the first time we've tracked this discount in the fall. Only Amazon has the notebook at this price as of writing.
Likewise, the 512GB version of the M1 MacBook Air is seeing a notable discount to $1,099.99, down from $1,249.00. This is a record low price for the notebook, and it's available in Gold and Space Gray.
You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.
