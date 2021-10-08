Apple Products Now Include 7-Day Complimentary AppleCare+ in Australia

Apple this month started including 7-day complimentary AppleCare+ coverage with new products purchased through its stores in Australia, including any new Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, AirPods, HomePod mini, and more. The complimentary coverage is automatically included with the purchase of a qualifying new Apple product.



The addition was brought to our attention today by MacRumors reader Jack Jacobs, but based on recent updates to the AppleCare+ terms and conditions in Australia, it appears the change was implemented last week, on September 30.

The complimentary AppleCare+ period provides the same coverage as a paid AppleCare+ plan, including coverage for up to two incidents of accidental damage, according to the terms and conditions. After the complimentary coverage expires, customers may purchase AppleCare+ as a one-time purchase or on a monthly basis.

It's unclear why Apple implemented this change, but it could relate to strong warranty protections under Australian Consumer Law. The complimentary AppleCare+ coverage is not available in the United States or other countries that we checked.