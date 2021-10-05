New AirPods Pro and AirPods Max Firmware Adds Updated Find My Integration

The new 4A400 AirPods Pro and AirPods Max firmware that was released this afternoon adds expanded Find My integration that Apple first promised as an iOS 15 feature back in June.

Images via MacRumors reader SRM1982

With the update, ‌AirPods Pro‌ and ‌AirPods Max‌ are able to take advantage of the ‌Find My‌ network, allowing them to be located through connections with the Apple devices owned by other people.

Prior to now, ‌AirPods Pro‌ and ‌AirPods Max‌ were listed in the ‌Find My‌ app, but if they were out of Bluetooth range, they would only display last known location. Through the update, the ‌Find My‌ network will provide an approximate location for the AirPods to help you get within Bluetooth range to track down your headphones using the Play a Sound feature.