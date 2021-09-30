Top 10 Apple Podcasts Subscriptions Revealed on International Podcast Day

In celebration of International Podcast Day, Apple today revealed the most popular free and paid Apple Podcasts Subscriptions worldwide from June 15 through September 15.



Apple said Top Subscriptions is ranked in order of total subscribed listeners worldwide over the three-month period and includes both individual shows and channels with multiple shows, while Top Free Channels is ranked in the same way but does not include any fully paid or "freemium" channels with a mix of free and paid content.



Top Subscriptions

1. Wondery+ from Wondery

2. Luminary from Luminary

3. Sword and Scale +PLUS Light from Incongruity

4. TenderfootPlus+ from Tenderfoot TV

5. PushNik from Pushkin Industries

6. QCODE+ from QCODE

7. Imperative Premium Series from Imperative Entertainment

8. Podimo Deutschland from Podimo

9. U Up? from Betches Media

10. The Handoff from CNN



Top Free Channels

1. The New York Times

2. audiochuck

3. iHeartPodcast Network

4. Barstool Sports

5. Dateline NBC

6. ABC News

7. TED Audio Collective

8. ESPN

9. Crooked Media

10. Ramble

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions launched in June and allows users to subscribe to premium podcasts with a variety of benefits, such as ad-free listening, access to additional content, and early or exclusive access to new series.

"Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels launched just a few months ago and already listeners around the world are enjoying spectacular new shows and exclusive benefits from a variety of incredible creators such as Wondery, Luminary, and now Marvel Entertainment," said Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music and Beats.