Apple Offering Free AirPods With iPhone 12 Purchase in India to Celebrate Diwali

Apple is offering customers in India free AirPods with the purchase of an iPhone 12 or an iPhone 12 mini in celebration of the upcoming Diwali festival, which starts on November 4.



Apple's promotion will kick off on Thursday, October 7, and last year, it was highly popular with supplies selling out in just a couple of hours. According to Apple, the deal will be available from October 7 to November 4, though it's not clear how long supplies will hold up this year.

There is limited stock available on a per model basis, and Apple says that the promotion will only be available while stock lasts, so those in India hoping to take advantage of the deal should order early on October 7.

Customers in India can get the standard AirPods with Charging Case free with the promotion savings of INR 14900, or can pay extra to upgrade to the ‌AirPods‌ with Wireless Charging Case or the AirPods Pro. Pricing on the ‌iPhone 12‌ starts at INR 59900, but monthly payments are available, as are discounts with older device trade-ins.

