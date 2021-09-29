TikTok-Inspired 'Reels' Videos Are Coming to Facebook in the U.S. on iOS

Facebook today announced that it's bringing Reels, its short-form videos that were previously only available on the Instagram platform, to its main Facebook app on iOS and Android in the United States.



While the two share the same name and style, Reels content on Instagram and Facebook will differ. Facebook says it is testing the ability for Instagram Reels content creators to share their Reels to the Facebook audience, but doing so is entirely in a creator's control. Reels on Facebook can consist of effects, text, music, and more. Facebook's concept of Reels is wholly inspired by TikTok and follows its lead in featuring short, "entertaining," and trend-making videos.

With the ability to create reels and have their Instagram reels suggested to people on Facebook, creators — whether they’re just starting out or already have a large following — will have more ways to express themselves, grow their communities and reach new audiences. Reels on Facebook can consist of music, audio, effects, and more. You can find them in News Feed or in Groups, and when viewing a reel on Facebook, you can easily follow the creator directly from the video, like and comment on it, or share it with friends.

Facebook also today announced it would be offering a new bonus program for content creators in hopes of spurring-up more Reels content on its platform. Reels in Facebook will be available starting today in the United States on iOS and Android.