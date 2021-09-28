Apple Updates Pages, Numbers, and Keynote With New Features for iOS 15 and macOS Monterey

Apple today announced updates to its iWork suite of apps with new features, including some that are limited to iOS 15 and macOS Monterey. This includes updates to the Pages, Numbers, and Keynote apps across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.



Apple says Keynote now offers an option to show a live camera view of the presenter directly in slides across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. In addition, Pages now automatically displays text and images in a single-column flow that is optimized for the iPhone, and Numbers introduces pivot tables for data analytics across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

The latest versions of Pages, Numbers, and Keynote for Mac let you instantly translate selected text in up to 11 languages and add the translation to your document, spreadsheet, or presentation with a single click. This feature requires a Mac running macOS Monterey, which is currently in beta and will be released later this year.

The new macOS updates also include the revised icons we first spotted in a macOS Monterey beta last month.

The full release notes for Pages version 11.2 for macOS:

• Improved book publishing with 2-page spreads, optimized images, and more flexible versioning

• Flexible collaboration allows participants to add others to a shared document*

• Instant translation lets you translate selected text in up to 11 languages and add the translation to your document with a click*

• Create new documents from the app icon in the Dock

• Radar charts help you visually compare multiple variables at once to easily show similarities and differences in your data

* Requires macOS Monterey

iOS 15 introduced cross-app drag and drop, allowing users to drag and drop images, text, files, and more between apps on the iPhone, and this functionality is fully supported by the latest versions of Pages, Numbers, and Keynote for iOS.

The updates are currently rolling out on the App Store and the Mac App Store, complete with full release notes for the other apps.