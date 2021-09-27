Apple Reveals New Limited Edition Beats Studio3 Headphones

Apple has unveiled limited edition Beats Studio3 headphones in partnership with A-COLD-WALL, a fashion brand by British designer Samuel Ross.



The wireless headphones will be available in a slate color with a "speckled cement" finish that covers both the headphones and ear cushions. There's an ACW logo on the outside of the headband, while the inside of the headband has a clay color with more A-COLD-WALL branding. The included carrying case is also branded with an ACW logo.

The limited edition Beats are listed as coming soon on Apple's online store, with pricing set at $349.95 in the United States.

Apple first released the Beats Studio3 in September 2017 and several limited edition designs have been made available since then. The wireless over-ear headphones feature Apple's W1 chip for seamless setup with Apple devices, up to 22 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation enabled, a foldable design, and more.