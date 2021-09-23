Restoring Some iPad 9, iPad mini 6, and Some iPhone 13 Models From Backup Can Cause Widgets to Reset

Apple today said that it has discovered an issue that can cause widgets to revert to their default settings after restoring an iPhone or an iPad from backup.



The bug affects "a limited number" of iPhone 13, ‌iPhone 13‌ mini, iPhone 13 Pro, ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max, ‌iPad‌ 9, and iPad mini 6 devices.

Apple says that those who run into this issue will need to customize their ‌widgets‌ again. Customizing a widget can be done by following these steps:

Touch and hold a widget to open the quick actions menu. Tap Edit [widget name]. Make your changes, then tap outside of the widget to exit.

Widgets without an edit option do not have settings that can be modified. Customers who are receiving one of the new ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌ devices today or tomorrow may already be running into this issue. There is a day one iOS and iPadOS 15 security update available for new iPhones and iPads that mentions a fix for the widget bug.



Apple does not mention the iOS 15 update in its support document, so it may be that the new version of ‌iOS 15‌ simply fixes the bug going forward while still requiring ‌widgets‌ to be reset after restoring from an initial backup.