Popular DJing App Djay Becomes One of First Apps to Integrate Shazam on iOS 15

Just ahead of the release of iOS 15, Algoriddim today announced it has integrated Apple's new ShazamKit framework into its award-winning DJing app djay.

play

ShazamKit brings Shazam's music recognition technology to the djay app, allowing users to discover music playing in their surroundings. Once a song has been identified, djay instantly loads it onto the virtual decks and plays the audio in sync with the external music source. The app's Automix feature can then create a mix with similar tracks. djay also saves previously identified songs to users' Shazam history in Control Center on iOS 15.

"Integrating Shazam into djay completely transforms the creative workflow of DJs," said Algoriddim CEO Karim Morsy. "As a DJ you are constantly on the lookout for great new music to play at your next gig, but identifying a track and the process of getting it into your library has been a challenging task with no seamless way to do it. Now, whenever you hear a great song you can load it into djay's decks with the tap of a button."

Apple announced ShazamKit alongside iOS 15, which will be released later today. The software update is compatible with all devices that can run iOS 14, including older devices like the original iPhone SE and the iPhone 6s.