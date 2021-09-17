MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max From iMazing

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with iMazing to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max with up to 1TB of storage and a copy of the iMazing software, which is ideal for iPhone backups and management.

imazing header purple
If you're unfamiliar with iMazing, it's Mac and Windows software that provides a range of handy tools for iOS device management, and it offers more versatility than Apple's Finder-based iPhone management system on the Mac and iTunes on Windows.

imazing main view background
iMazing allows for hassle-free Time Machine-like wireless backups with multiple backup versions available. With iCloud and Apple's Mac/Windows backup tools older backups are overwritten rather than being saved, making it more difficult to get to the backup that you might prefer. With iMazing, you can also do your backups on a set schedule so you never forget to save your data.

backups list background
You can browse through all of your backup snapshots to see your saved data, with backups able to be saved for weeks, months, and longer. Backups can also be encrypted for privacy, and iMazing backups are useful for device-to-device transfers like when you upgrade your iPhone.

If you need to transfer photos from an iOS device to a Mac, there's a simple drag and drop option that lets you move your images from one device to another. You can keep what you need and delete what you don't want, and iMazing is able to load HEIF, RAW, and PNG, and JPG files so you can see what's what. There's also a built-in EXIF viewer that provides information on file type, size, and location.

imazing photos monaco background
iMazing is also useful for saving backups of your iMessages or your WhatsApp messages. You can save all of the content of your messages, like photos, videos, contacts, and links, and export that content later if it's needed.

imazing messages background
For those who download their own music, iMazing can be used to transfer songs from an iOS device to a computer and vice versa. This can be particularly handy if you have an old iPhone or iPod and no other way to get the music off of it. Data remains local, with nothing uploaded to the cloud when you're working with iMazing.

If you want to see what makes iOS tick, you can also dig into system files, find logs, access a real-time device console, and check device diagnostics, including information on the iPhone's battery. Configuration and supervision tools are available for small businesses, making it easier for them to manage multiple devices.

App management features are helpful for those who miss the app access that iTunes used to provide on the Mac. iMazing supports bulk deleting apps, backing up and restoring app data, and downloading apps to the iMazing app library so they can be reinstalled if an app is deleted from the App Store.

imazing transfer background
iMazing gets regular updates, and some of the newest features include spyware detection and a podcast management feature. iMazing is compatible with iOS 15 and the upcoming macOS Monterey update. Those who want to purchase iMazing can do so from the iMazing website, and we have a 30 percent off discount for MacRumors readers. Just check out with the promo code MACRUMORS21 to get it.

We have one iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max to give away to a lucky MacRumors reader. The winner will be able to choose their preferred device, including storage space and color.

To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

iMazing Giveaway
The contest will run from today (September 17) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on September 24. The winner will be chosen randomly on September 24 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with iMazing. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Tag: giveaway

Top Rated Comments

jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
1 hour ago at 11:29 am

[USER=741785]@Apple_Robert[/USER] I don’t know if I should claim this one.
you already pre-ordered, so no, get out of the way!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gank41 Avatar
gank41
1 hour ago at 11:19 am
iMazing is really a great app, too.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

calculatorapp

iOS 11 Bug: Typing 1+2+3 Quickly in the Calculator App Won't Get You 6

Tuesday October 24, 2017 2:03 pm PDT by
A bug in the built-in Calculator app in iOS 11 is getting some major attention this week, despite the fact that it's been around since iOS 11 was in beta testing. At issue is a calculator animation that causes some symbols to be ignored when calculations are entered in rapid succession. You can try it for yourself: Type 1+2+3 and then the equals sign into the Calculator app quickly. Due to...
Read Full Article346 comments
gradiente iphone white

Brazilian Electronics Company Revives Long-Running iPhone Trademark Dispute

Tuesday May 19, 2020 1:06 pm PDT by
Apple has been involved in a long-running iPhone trademark dispute in Brazil, which was revived today by IGB Electronica, a Brazilian consumer electronics company that originally registered the "iPhone" name in 2000. IGB Electronica fought a multi-year battle with Apple in an attempt to get exclusive rights to the "iPhone" trademark, but ultimately lost, and now the case has been brought to...
Read Full Article70 comments
original iphone

Phil Schiller Says iPhone Was 'Earth-Shattering' Ten Years Ago and Remains 'Unmatched' Today

Monday January 9, 2017 7:15 am PST by
To commemorate the tenth anniversary of the iPhone, Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller sat down with tech journalist Steven Levy for a wide-ranging interview about the smartphone's past, present, and future. The report first reflects upon the iPhone's lack of support for third-party apps in its first year. The argument inside Apple was split between whether the iPhone should be a closed...
Read Full Article424 comments
iphone 12 colors 2021

iPhone 12 Colors: Deciding on The Right Color

Thursday November 5, 2020 8:35 am PST by
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro arrived last October in a range of color options, with entirely new hues available on both devices, as well as some popular classics. The 12 and 12 Pro have different color choices, so if you have your heart set on a particular shade, you might not be able to get your preferred model in that color. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12...
Read Full Article
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Full iPhone 13 Feature Breakdown: Everything Rumors Say We Can Expect

Tuesday August 31, 2021 7:50 am PDT by
With the launch of Apple's iPhone 13 lineup believed to be just a few weeks away, we have compiled all of the coherent rumors from our coverage over the past year to build a full picture of the features and upgrades coming to the company's new smartphones. For clarity, only explicit improvements, upgrades, and new features compared to the iPhone 12 lineup are listed. It is worth noting that...
Read Full Article97 comments
omg lightning cable comparison

Security Researcher Develops Lightning Cable With Hidden Chip to Steal Passwords

Thursday September 2, 2021 6:59 am PDT by
A normal-looking Lightning cable that can used to steal data like passwords and send it to a hacker has been developed, Vice reports. The "OMG Cable" compared to Apple's Lightning to USB cable. The "OMG Cable" works exactly like a normal Lightning to USB cable and can log keystrokes from connected Mac keyboards, iPads, and iPhones, and then send this data to a bad actor who could be over a...
Read Full Article153 comments
macbook air deals

Deals: Amazon Drops Price of 256GB M1 MacBook Air to New Low of $849.99 ($149 Off)

Friday August 27, 2021 6:16 am PDT by
Amazon today introduced new low prices on the M1 MacBook Air for both 256GB and 512GB storage options. To start, you can get the 256GB model for $849.99, down from an original price of $999.00. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. Only Silver and Gold are...
Read Full Article28 comments
maxresdefault

New MacBook Pro Models Coming at WWDC, Suggests Leaker

Monday May 24, 2021 1:27 pm PDT by
New MacBook Pro models are coming at WWDC, according to leaker Jon Prosser who has a mixed track record when it comes to predicting Apple's plans. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Prosser provided no additional information, but there are new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in the works. The new MacBook Pros will feature the most radical redesign to the MacBook Pro ...
Read Full Article448 comments
M1X MBP Feature

Leaker: Upcoming MacBook Pro to See Price Hike Over Current Model, Equal Performance Across 14 and 16-Inch Sizes

Tuesday August 24, 2021 5:28 am PDT by
The upcoming 14-inch MacBook Pro is set to be more expensive than the current 13-inch MacBook Pro and both the 14 and 16-inch models will offer the same performance, according to the leaker known as "Dylandkt." The leaker shared the information on Twitter, explaining that both of the upcoming MacBook Pro models, expected to come in 14 and 16-inch sizes, will feature the same performance due...
Read Full Article398 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Kuo: iPhone 13 to Feature LEO Satellite Communications to Make Calls and Texts Without Cellular Coverage

Sunday August 29, 2021 7:39 am PDT by
The iPhone 13 will feature low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication connectivity to allow users to make calls and send messages in areas without 4G or 5G coverage, according to the reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that the iPhone 13 lineup will feature hardware that is able to connect to LEO satellites. If enabled with the relevant...
Read Full Article295 comments