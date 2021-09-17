MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max From iMazing

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with iMazing to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max with up to 1TB of storage and a copy of the iMazing software, which is ideal for iPhone backups and management.



If you're unfamiliar with iMazing, it's Mac and Windows software that provides a range of handy tools for iOS device management, and it offers more versatility than Apple's Finder-based iPhone management system on the Mac and iTunes on Windows.



iMazing allows for hassle-free Time Machine-like wireless backups with multiple backup versions available. With iCloud and Apple's Mac/Windows backup tools older backups are overwritten rather than being saved, making it more difficult to get to the backup that you might prefer. With iMazing, you can also do your backups on a set schedule so you never forget to save your data.



You can browse through all of your backup snapshots to see your saved data, with backups able to be saved for weeks, months, and longer. Backups can also be encrypted for privacy, and iMazing backups are useful for device-to-device transfers like when you upgrade your iPhone.

If you need to transfer photos from an iOS device to a Mac, there's a simple drag and drop option that lets you move your images from one device to another. You can keep what you need and delete what you don't want, and iMazing is able to load HEIF, RAW, and PNG, and JPG files so you can see what's what. There's also a built-in EXIF viewer that provides information on file type, size, and location.



iMazing is also useful for saving backups of your iMessages or your WhatsApp messages. You can save all of the content of your messages, like photos, videos, contacts, and links, and export that content later if it's needed.



For those who download their own music, iMazing can be used to transfer songs from an iOS device to a computer and vice versa. This can be particularly handy if you have an old iPhone or iPod and no other way to get the music off of it. Data remains local, with nothing uploaded to the cloud when you're working with iMazing.

If you want to see what makes iOS tick, you can also dig into system files, find logs, access a real-time device console, and check device diagnostics, including information on the iPhone's battery. Configuration and supervision tools are available for small businesses, making it easier for them to manage multiple devices.

App management features are helpful for those who miss the app access that iTunes used to provide on the Mac. iMazing supports bulk deleting apps, backing up and restoring app data, and downloading apps to the iMazing app library so they can be reinstalled if an app is deleted from the App Store.



iMazing gets regular updates, and some of the newest features include spyware detection and a podcast management feature. iMazing is compatible with iOS 15 and the upcoming macOS Monterey update. Those who want to purchase iMazing can do so from the iMazing website, and we have a 30 percent off discount for MacRumors readers. Just check out with the promo code MACRUMORS21 to get it.

We have one iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max to give away to a lucky MacRumors reader. The winner will be able to choose their preferred device, including storage space and color.

To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (September 17) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on September 24. The winner will be chosen randomly on September 24 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.