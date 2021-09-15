With the upcoming launch of new iPhones, we're starting to see accessory companies introduce cases for the latest Apple smartphones. Nomad today announced its own iPhone 13 cases and Apple Watch bands, all of which can be pre-ordered today.



All of the new ‌iPhone 13‌ cases from Nomad include a new feature called the Digital Business Card. With this, you can customize a digital card that includes your phone number, name, social media, and other information, and it's all stored within an NFC-enabled chip in the case. This way, another iPhone user can simply tap the back of your ‌iPhone‌ and receive all of your information.

To start, the Sport Case for ‌iPhone‌ supports all four ‌iPhone 13‌ models and is priced at $39.95. It comes in five colors: Black, Lunar Gray, Dune, Ash Green, and Marine Blue. Pre-orders placed today will ship on October 18.

The Sport Case is Nomad's first foray into non-leather ‌iPhone‌ cases, and it's made up of a scratch resistant PET-coated polycarbonate frame, high grip TPE bumpers, metal buttons, and a microfiber interior. It's also compatible with MagSafe.

For a traditional leather case, Nomad is also selling the Modern Leather Case for ‌iPhone‌ at $59.95. It's available for all four models of the ‌iPhone 13‌, and comes in Natural, Rustic Brown, and Black. Orders placed today will ship between September 20 and 25. This accessory is also ‌MagSafe‌ compatible and has 10ft drop protection.



Lastly for ‌iPhone‌ cases, the Modern Leather Folio for ‌iPhone‌ supports all ‌iPhone 13‌ models and comes in Black and Rustic Brown at $79.95. This accessory is similar to the Modern Leather Case but includes a folio with three card slots and one cash slot. It also supports ‌MagSafe‌ and has a similar shipping estimate as the Modern Leather Case.



Nomad also has a few new Sport Bands for Apple Watch. These are lightweight and breathable bands built from a soft, flexible rubber and they're 100% waterproof. You can buy them for $59.95 for a late October shipping estimate. Be sure to head to Nomad's website to check out all of the new accessories.