Apple's MagSafe Charger has dropped to $27.14 on Amazon, down from $39.00. This is a new all-time low price on the accessory, and it's also being matched at Walmart.

The MagSafe Charger perfectly aligns with the magnets on the iPhone 12 and upcoming iPhone 13 family of devices and provides wireless charging. It also maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so any iPhone 8 or later device can still use it, as well as AirPods with a Wireless Charging Case and AirPods Pro.

For the 2021 iPhones, the MagSafe Charger will be compatible with the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.