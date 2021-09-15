Amazon has a pair of solid deals on Apple's AirPods Pro and AirPods Max today, starting at $179.99 for the AirPods Pro, down from $249.00. This is the second-best price we've seen on the AirPods Pro since launch, and one of the best prices we've tracked in 2021.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

AirPods Pro are Apple's high-end Bluetooth headphones, offering active noise cancellation and many more features. The included charging case also supports Qi wireless charging, so you can recharge the headphones via any compatible Qi mat.

Secondly, the AirPods Max in Space Gray are down to $489.99 on Amazon, from $549.00. These have been as low as $455 in previous sales, but we haven't seen a price like this since early in the summer, so if you're shopping for AirPods Max this week Amazon's sale will be the best around online.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.