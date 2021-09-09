HBO Max Coming to Six European Countries in October

by

WarnerMedia's HBO Max is coming to Europe next month, the streaming service has announced. Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain, and Andorra will be the first to get access from October 26.

hbomax1
Next year, the another wave of territories will be added to that list: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

Additional territory launches are also planned for next year, but there are currently no plans to launch HBO Max in the France, Italy, Germany, and the U.K. This is said to be partly due to WarnerMedia having deals in place with other partners in these countries, where HBO programming is available on services such as Sky Atlantic and Now TV.

HBO Max was officially launched in the U.S. in May 2020, and has since expanded to 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean. Like those regions, the above European countries will gain access to content from HBO, Warner Bros., DC, and Cartoon Network.

"This is a historic moment as HBO Max lands in Europe," said Johannes Larcher, Head of HBO Max International. "WarnerMedia movies and series like Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and The Big Bang Theory are passionately consumed by fans all across Europe, and HBO Max has been created to provide them with the most intuitive and convenient viewing experience to watch these and a diverse range of other amazing titles."

HBO has yet to say what the cost of the streaming service will be in Europe, but it will make that announcement in a virtual launch scheduled for October.

Top Rated Comments

aphex2000 Avatar
aphex2000
57 minutes ago at 01:34 am
Andorra? Might as well add the Vatican and get it 7!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Shoju Avatar
Shoju
1 hour ago at 01:30 am
I was so hoping to read “coming to Germany” there as well but apparently WarnerMedia still thinks those Sky apps are totally fine (spoiler: they suck big time. For years now. And they know it).
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sparxxx Avatar
Sparxxx
57 minutes ago at 01:33 am
Than you haven’t used the HBO Max app. It’s the worst from all the streaming services. Garbage. The Sky ones are light years better!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Wafles Avatar
Wafles
57 minutes ago at 01:34 am
In the beginning of media being available online, I used to fly the Jolly Roger as it were. Then streaming services came in and I started paying a monthly fee to 1 or 2 services happily for easy access to media. Now we are going back to the situation where media is so scattered along services that it’s becoming filthy expensive to watch what I want. Let alone the fact that I have found a lot of content to be just unavailable through any paid service where I live, actually impossible to watch it legally.

I now find myself going back to flying the ’ol ?‍☠️ more frequently. Life is a circle it seems.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
teidon Avatar
teidon
34 minutes ago at 01:56 am

Now we are going back to the situation where media is so scattered along services that it’s becoming filthy expensive to watch what I want.
There is no reason to be "loyal customer". I just subscribe to one service, unsubscribe immediately after paying (so that I don't forget) and then next month subscribe to some other service. The services will add new episodes and movies so that when I next time subscribe to them there is plenty of content to watch.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

