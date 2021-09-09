Facebook Debuts $299 'Ray-Ban Stories' Smart Glasses

by

Facebook today launched its first smart glasses, which were created in collaboration with Ray-Ban. The Ray-Ban Stories are priced starting at $299 and come in 20 style combinations.

ray ban stories
Smart glasses might suggest augmented reality capabilities, but Facebook's Ray-Ban Stories are similar to other connected sunglasses on the market and are limited to making phone calls, snapping photos, and listening to music.

The Ray-Ban Stories are equipped with a set of 5-megapixel cameras built into each side of the frame, which can record photos and 30-second videos using a button or hands-free with the Facebook Assistant.

There's a hard-wired LED light that comes on whenever you're taking a photo or a video so other people aren't caught unaware.

ray ban stories 2
For listening to music, the Ray-Ban Stories have open-ear speakers, and there's a three microphone array for calls. The Ray-Ban Stories have a built-in battery that lasts for up to six hours and a portable charging case, which Facebook claims will provide up to three consecutive days of glasses use, but some reviewers have said that the battery drains quickly if the glasses aren't turned off while not in use.

Facebook's smart glasses work with the Facebook View app, which is designed to allow users to share point of view stories, photos, and more on social media. According to Facebook, the app is designed to make it easy to share content on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, Twitter, TikTok, and Snapchat.


The Ray-Ban Stories come in several iconic Ray-Ban styles like Wayfarer, and there are five color options. Lenses include clear, sun, transition, and prescription. There is no Facebook branding on the glasses as the design and distribution has been handled by Ray-Ban parent company Luxottica with Facebook providing internals.

Those interested in purchasing a set of Facebook's Ray-Ban Stories can do so from the Ray-Ban website starting today. The Ray-Ban Stories are also available in some retail stores in the United States, Australia, Canada, Ireland, and the UK.

Tag: Facebook

Top Rated Comments

nikhsub1 Avatar
nikhsub1
1 hour ago at 10:26 am
Hell no.
Score: 25 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
1 hour ago at 10:28 am
Facebook Smart Glasses - another way to spy on you… not only no, hell no
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HackMacDaddy Avatar
HackMacDaddy
1 hour ago at 10:26 am
not gonna end well
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CPark98 Avatar
CPark98
1 hour ago at 10:30 am
"That's gonna be a no from me dawg."
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BrentD Avatar
BrentD
55 minutes ago at 10:35 am

Well I guess it’s about time for me to retire my Ray-Ban’s, they sold their soul
They did that 22 years ago when they sold out to Luxxotica like most other popular brands.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TracerAnalog Avatar
TracerAnalog
58 minutes ago at 10:32 am
I’m not concerned at all about any privacy aspects, or that these glasses will monitor how long you look at something, or someone, or … Nope, not concerned AT ALL.
:eek:
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
