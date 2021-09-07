UK Carrier Teases 'the Next Generation' Ahead of iPhone 13 Launch

The UK mobile carrier Sky is today teasing the launch of "the next generation," in what may be a hint at the seemingly impending launch of the iPhone 13 lineup.



The company's webpage says that "the next generation is about to land" in an "upcoming big announcement," and encourages customers to sign up before Tuesday, September 14, to get access to an exclusive Sky Mobile offer.

The promotion has attracted interest since all indications are pointing to Apple planning to hold a digital event on September 14 to announce the ‌iPhone 13‌, Apple Watch Series 7, and third-generation AirPods, which is the same day that the early-bird Sky Mobile offer ends. There is no other sign from Sky that the offer relates to the ‌iPhone 13‌.

We think it's time to treat yourself to something new 👀 Sky Mobile customers: if there's one good choice you make today, let it be registering your interest to to get all the info on the upcoming announcement, trust us 🎁 👉 https://t.co/BolP4S9xxo pic.twitter.com/r7E3MbBIR6 — Sky (@SkyUK) September 3, 2021

Some carriers have been known to provide discounted offers to customers who sign up to a contract for a next-generation iPhone model before it is officially announced, and this marketing appears to be in line with those similar promotions in the past. It is also possible that the announcement relates to something else entirely, but the September 14 date is sufficient proof for some observers that it relates to the ‌iPhone 13‌ lineup.

If the ‌iPhone 13‌ is set to be unveiled next week on September 14 as rumors suggest, invites would likely be sent out later today.