Apple's September 14 Event Page Features AR Logo on iPhone

Apple this morning announced a digital-only event that will be held on Tuesday, September 14, and if you view the event webpage on an iPhone, you can tap on the logo to open up Apple's Safari AR viewer and you'll see the three-dimensional logo move in real-time in the real world.



Just open up the event site on an ‌iPhone‌ or iPad and tap right on the logo to open up the AR version. The graphic Apple is using for the event reflects the shining outline of the Apple logo seen in the event invite, and you can use AR to tunnel through it, where a starry night lake scene and the event date are revealed.

Apple often creates graphical experiences for its events, with AR being at the center of recent efforts. In the past, it also had an October iPad event where it created dozens of different Apple logos, and people often analyze event art designs to decipher possible signs of what to expect when it comes to product announcements.

We’re California Streaming on September 14th. See you real soon. 🏞 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/OjOvJFXlHd — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) September 7, 2021

Apple's September event will focus on the new iPhone 13 lineup and is also expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 7 and possibly AirPods 3. New iPads, AirPods, and MacBook Pros are expected launch in the coming months.