'Being James Bond' Retrospective Will Be Free to Watch Through Apple TV App

Ahead of the theatrical release of James Bond film "No Time To Die" on October 8 in the United States, a 45-minute retrospective titled "Being James Bond" will be available to watch for free through the Apple TV app, according to Deadline.

The 45-minute video from MGM is said to feature Daniel Craig reflecting on his 15 years playing Bond, with never-before-seen archival footage from his conversations with producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. The retrospective will be available for free through the Apple TV app in over 30 regions from September 7 through October 7.

Amazon in May announced it reached an agreement with MGM to acquire the entertainment company for $8.45 billion, following a report last year that claimed MGM had reached out to companies like Apple and Netflix to gauge interest in a potential acquisition. Amazon said it would help preserve MGM's heritage and catalog of films, and provide customers with greater access to MGM's existing works, such as the James Bond franchise.