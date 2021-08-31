Apple TV+ Shares 'The Velvet Underground' Trailer Ahead of October 15 Premiere

Apple has released the trailer for "The Velvet Underground," an upcoming TV+ documentary from Todd Haynes that follows the rise of the 1960s band of the same name.

Headlined by Lou Reed and once managed by artist Andy Warhol, The Velvet Underground was known as the "house band" at the Factory, which was Warhol's studio that served as a hangout for artists and a venue for legendary parties.

Running at around two hours, "The Velvet Underground" will feature never before seen performances and recordings, Warhol films, experimental art, and in-depth interviews with key players of that time.



The Velvet Underground created a new sound that changed the world of music, cementing its place as one of rock 'n' roll's most revered bands. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Todd Haynes, "The Velvet Underground" shows just how the group became a cultural touchstone representing a range of contradictions: the band is both of their time, yet timeless; literary yet realistic; rooted in high art and street culture.

"The Velvet Underground" premieres on Apple TV+ on October 15, 2021, and joins several other documentaries that Apple has picked up such as Werner Herzog's "Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds," "Boys State," "Beastie Boys Story," "Dads," and "The Elephant Queen."