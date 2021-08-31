Apple Commits Extra $30 Million to Racial Equity and Justice Initiative

In January, Apple launched its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative in the United States with the goal of "building a more just, more equitable world " and an initial commitment of $100 million. Today, the company is recommitting an extra $30 million to the initiative.



In a press release, Apple says that the added $30 million will support students, innovators, and communities takes charge in creating a more inclusive world.



Apple today announced $30 million in new commitments as part of its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative (REJI), supporting students, innovators, and advocacy organizations that are leading the charge in creating a more inclusive, more just world. These new projects include a Global Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) Equity Innovation Hub; expanded education initiatives for community colleges and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs); a new cohort of the Apple Entrepreneur Camp immersive tech lab for Hispanic/Latinx founders and developers; and funding for leaders working to advance criminal justice reform and environmental justice.

Alongside the added commitment, Apple is also partnering with California State University to launch a new "Global HSI Equity Innovation Hub" that will work to expand access to education to typically underprivileged students. The new hub will launch as a partnership between Apple, CSU, and the state of California.



Apple's commitment will support the initiative's main location on the California State University, Northridge campus near Los Angeles, and provide Apple technology, design support, and thought partnership as the project expands. The partnership will launch equity-centered programming focused on transforming HSIs throughout the CSU and across the nation. It also seeks to expand by establishing regional HSI Equity Innovation hubs at affiliate colleges and universities, and through partnerships with national organizations committed to advancing this work.

In addition, Apple is also expanding its work with Tennessee State University and several other organizations and community colleges to "implement programs that will help incarcerated and paroled individuals learn new skills and work to prevent recidivism."