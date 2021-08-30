Hyper Launches New Color Matched USB-C Hubs for M1 iMacs

Hyper today announced the launch of a set of HyperDrive USB-C hubs that are designed for Apple's 24-inch M1 iMacs, and the hubs are unique because they come with faceplates available in each iMac color.



The HyperDrive 5-in-1 Hub features two 5Gb/s USB-C data ports, two 5Gb/s USB-A data ports, and one 5Gb/s USB-A port that also offers 7.5W charging for small devices. It's priced at $50.



The HyperDrive 6-in-1 Hub has a more varied assortment of ports for those who need connectivity beyond USB. There's a 4K 60Hz HDMI port, a microSD card slot, an SD card slot, a USB-C 10Gb/s data port, a USB-A 10Gb/s data port, and a USB-A 10Gb/s data port that also offers 7.5W charging. The 6-in-1 USB-C hub is priced at $80.



Each hub is about 5 inches long and 1.5 inches wide, and they are designed to clamp to the front of the ‌iMac‌ by using one of the rear USB-C ports. The hubs are sold with seven color matching faceplates so you can choose the one that works with your ‌iMac‌.



Both of the new HyperDrive Hubs can be purchased from the Hyper website starting today.