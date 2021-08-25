Zoom Updated With 'Raise Hand' and 'Thumbs Up' Gesture Recognition on iPad

Zoom today announced the latest version of its popular video conferencing app, and one of the key new features is gesture recognition on the iPad, enabling users to use visual gestures to automatically use a corresponding meeting reaction.



The feature currently supports the "Raise Hand" and "Thumbs Up" reactions. If you raise your hand or give a thumbs up in real life, a hand or thumbs up icon will automatically appear alongside your video feed in a Zoom meeting. A raised hand typically indicates that you have a question and would like to be unmuted to speak.

Zoom has also received a new Focus Mode, chat sidebar enhancements, and several other new features, as outlined in the full release notes.

iPad and iPhone users can update to the latest version of Zoom through the App Store.