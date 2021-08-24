Today we're tracking a handful of deals on iPad keyboards from Amazon and Best Buy, mainly focusing on 2020 and 2021 models of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Sales start at $104.05 for the 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folio, down from $199.00. This is a new record low price for this accessory on Amazon, and the all-around best deal currently available online.

This model is on the low-end of the price range for Apple keyboards because it lacks features like backlit keys and a trackpad, as well as the Magic Keyboard's floating cantilever design. It's still a solid full-size keyboard accessory for any 12.9-inch iPad Pro owners who don't specifically need a trackpad or backlit keys.

Next, the 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard remains on sale at Best Buy, available for $199.00, down from $349.00. This remains the best price we've ever tracked on this version of the Magic Keyboard, and Best Buy is the only major retailer offering it at this price.

Lastly, the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard is on sale for $324.88 on Amazon, down from $349.00. Only the Black color is on sale at this price, and it's another new all-time low price for an iPad keyboard accessory.

This brand new model of the Magic Keyboard features a trackpad, USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and a floating cantilever design with magnetic attachment to the iPad Pro. This version is compatible with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro third generation and later.

