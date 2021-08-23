Apple Shares 'The Morning Show' Season 2 Trailer

Apple has today shared a trailer for the second season of "The Morning Show" and highlighted the impending return of the award-winning Apple Original drama series.

play

The second season of the show will feature ten episodes, and continues to star Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, who also serve as executive producers. Other returning cast members include Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, and Marcia Gay Harden.

The Morning Show was one of Apple TV+'s flagship original shows when the video streaming service launched in late 2019. Apple describes the second season as follows:

Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two finds "The Morning Show" team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley's (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.

The first episode of the second season of The Morning Show will debut on Friday, September 17 exclusively on ‌Apple TV+‌, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. The complete first season is available to watch now.