Apple Shares 'The Morning Show' Season 2 Trailer

by

Apple has today shared a trailer for the second season of "The Morning Show" and highlighted the impending return of the award-winning Apple Original drama series.


The second season of the show will feature ten episodes, and continues to star Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, who also serve as executive producers. Other returning cast members include Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, and Marcia Gay Harden.

The Morning Show was one of Apple TV+'s flagship original shows when the video streaming service launched in late 2019. Apple describes the second season as follows:

Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two finds "The Morning Show" team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley's (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.

The first episode of the second season of The Morning Show will debut on Friday, September 17 exclusively on ‌Apple TV+‌, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. The complete first season is available to watch now.

Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus Guide

Top Stories

2020 iMac Mockup Feature teal

Disappointment Seemingly in Store for iMac Fans

Friday August 20, 2021 2:08 am PDT by
Users who have been eagerly anticipating the launch of a larger iMac with a powerful Apple silicon chip may be in for disappointment, as the machine now looks to be delayed into next year. The leaker known as "Dylandkt" has claimed that Apple's "high end iMac" will not be released in the fourth quarter of 2021 alongside Apple's "M1X Macs," a reference to Apple's redesigned MacBook Pro...
Read Full Article
AppleEventLogoFeature

DigiTimes: Apple Planning Multiple Apple Events for September

Friday August 20, 2021 3:20 am PDT by
Apple is planning to hold multiple product events in September, rather than its strategy from last year to break up its fall product launches into three separate events split across September, October, and November, according to sources who spoke to DigiTimes. In a new paywalled report today, the publication states that Apple will "host a series of product launch conferences in September,"...
Read Full Article68 comments
m1x mac mini screen feature

High-End 'M1X' Mac Mini With New Design and Additional Ports Expected to Launch in the 'Next Several Months'

Sunday August 22, 2021 5:59 am PDT by
Apple can be expected to launch an updated high-end Mac mini with a new design and a faster "M1X" Apple silicon processor in the "next several months," Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In the latest publication of his Power On newsletter, Gurman writes that a new high-end Mac mini, which has previously been reported to feature a new design with additional ports, can be expected to replace...
Read Full Article303 comments
Top Stories 72 Thumbnail

Top Stories: M1X MacBook Pro by November, iOS 15 Beta 6, Apple's Secret Double Agent

Saturday August 21, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
We're rapidly approaching Apple's busy product launch season, and rumors are continuing to fly. It sounds like Apple has enough products in the pipeline that it'll need to hold multiple virtual events before the end of the year to introduce them all, so get ready for a flurry of activity over the next few months. Other news this week included a fresh round of betas for iOS 15 and most of...
Read Full Article38 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Report: iPhone 13 to Launch Third Week of September, Pro Models to Feature 1TB Storage Option

Tuesday August 17, 2021 3:00 am PDT by
Apple is set to launch the iPhone 13 in the third week of September and a 1TB internal storage option will be available for the high-end Pro models, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said today in an investors note seen by MacRumors. From the note: Our recent Asia supply chain checks for 2H put iPhone builds between 130M-150M. The iPhone 13 appears to represent 35%-45% of iPhone builds in Q3,...
Read Full Article137 comments
apple privacy

University Researchers Who Built a CSAM Scanning System Urge Apple to Not Use the 'Dangerous' Technology

Friday August 20, 2021 5:48 am PDT by
Respected university researchers are sounding the alarm bells over the technology behind Apple's plans to scan iPhone users' photo libraries for CSAM, or child sexual abuse material, calling the technology "dangerous." Jonanath Mayer, an assistant professor of computer science and public affairs at Princeton University, as well as Anunay Kulshrestha, a researcher at Princeton University...
Read Full Article664 comments
iOS 15 General Feature Yellow

Everything New in iOS 15 Beta 6: SharePlay Disabled, Safari Redesigned and More

Tuesday August 17, 2021 2:12 pm PDT by
Apple released the sixth beta of iOS 15 just a week after the fifth beta, but the new update brings some of the most significant tweaks that we've seen to iOS 15 during the beta testing period. Safari Redesign Apple in iOS 15 beta 6 has added a toggle to move the Safari address bar to the top of the interface, which returns Safari to an iOS 14-like design and mitigates all of the Safari...
Read Full Article77 comments
aapl logo banner

Apple's Past Sideloading Plans, Ecosystem Lock-in Strategy, and More Revealed in Internal Documents

Friday August 20, 2021 7:35 am PDT by
Documents highlighted by The Verge and disclosed as part of the Apple vs. Epic Games trial have revealed that Apple discussed plans for sideloading apps, sought to lock users into its ecosystem using gift cards, attempted to tackle chaos in the App Store review process, and more. Several of the internal documents related to internal discussions around the possibility of sideloading iPhone...
Read Full Article226 comments
DaVinci Resolve 17 3 Color

DaVinci Resolve Video Editor Gains New Processing Engine That's Up to 3 Times Faster on M1 Macs

Friday August 20, 2021 3:57 am PDT by
Blackmagic Design has announced a new update to its professional video editing and color correction software, DaVinci Resolve, that includes a new processing engine offering significantly better performance on Apple silicon Macs. Thanks to the completely reworked engine, DaVinci Resolve 17.3 can work up to 3 times faster on Apple Mac models with the M1 chip, according to the company. The...
Read Full Article70 comments
tim cook spring loaded event

Gurman: Apple Planning Multiple Events for the Fall, M1X MacBook Pros to be Available by November

Sunday August 15, 2021 12:07 pm PDT by
Apple is planning to hold multiple events this fall, which will collectively include the launch of new iPhones, Apple Watches, updated AirPods, revamped iPad mini, and the redesigned MacBook Pros, according to respected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. In his latest weekly Power On newsletter, Gurman says that much like last year, Apple will hold multiple events this coming fall, with the...
Read Full Article177 comments