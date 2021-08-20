Apple II Manual Signed by Steve Jobs Sells for $787,483

An Apple II manual signed by Steve Jobs and Mark Markkula sold for $787,484 at auction this month after garnering 46 bids.



The 196 page manual was addressed to Julian Brewer, the son of Michael Brewer. Michael Brewer negotiated distribution rights for Apple in the UK in 1979, and the manual had a personal message inside. "Julian, your generation is the first to grow up with computers. Go change the world! Steven Jobs, 1980," read Jobs' note.

Julian recalls, "I was sitting in my bedroom writing games on my Apple II when Dad called me down to meet some guests. To my amazement it was Steve Jobs and Mike Markkula. I had the manual with me and only later understood how rare it was for Jobs to sign anything, let alone to write an inscription like this. He got on well with Dad, so I feel the inscription was made with care."

RR Auctions, the site that sold the Apple II manual, also auctioned off other Steve Jobs memorabilia that fetched high prices. A Steve Jobs' letter that said "I'm afraid I don't sign autographs" sold for $479,939, and a NeXTSTEP software package sold for $210,325.



A functional Apple-1 computer previously owned by Roger Wagner fetched $464,876, which is less than some prior Apple-1 computers have sold for. A signed 128K Macintosh Motherboard sold for $132,049, and an Apple Lisa Computer sold for $94,949.



A copy of Macworld #1 that was signed by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak sold for $201,021, and a leather bomber jacket that was worn by Jobs in the 1983 "middle finger to IBM" photo sold for $66,466.