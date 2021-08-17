'Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure' Coming to Apple Arcade

Apple today announced that a new version of Temple Run is coming to Apple Arcade in the near future, and based on the game's description, it will merge classic endless runner gameplay with match 3 puzzles.



Players will be tasked with assisting adventurer, archeologist, and Temple Runner Scarlett Fox, solving puzzles to overcome obstacles. Players will create powerful match 3 combos and use special pieces to become the Temple Champion, sending out runners to chase treasure before the demon monkey catches up to them. New match 3 levels will be added on a regular basis.

Play TEMPLE RUN as never before! Beat match 3 puzzles to uncover the mysteries of the ancient temple realm. Create powerful combos and use special pieces to become a Temple Champion!

There is no word on when Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure will be launching, but Apple says that it's coming soon.



The Temple Run endless runner series from Imangi Studios first launched in 2011 and it was super popular with the original game being downloaded more than two billion times. This updated version puts a new spin on the classic gameplay.

Coming Soon to Apple Arcade:

Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure There's a demon monkey on the loose! Play @TempleRun like never before as you conquer match-3 puzzles in search of Golden Idol treasures. Just don't let the 🐒 catch you! 🙈 ⏰ Set a reminder: https://t.co/BolMOllIvZ pic.twitter.com/tD80IyotiJ — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) August 17, 2021

Apple this Friday will launch Tetris Beat on ‌Apple Arcade‌. Tetris Beat lets players rotate and drop Tetriminos to the beat, with the game featuring exclusive music from Alison Wonderland, GARZA, Hannah Diamond, Octo Octa, Dauwd, CINTHIE, and more.