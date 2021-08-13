Hands On With Eve's Spectrum 4K Display

by

Eve Spectrum bills itself as the first crowd-developed monitor, and it was in the works for quite some time ahead of launch. The Eve Spectrum is now shipping out and available, so we thought we'd test it out to see if it's worth picking up.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

There are three versions of the 27-inch Spectrum display. For $459, you can get a Spectrum QHD with a 144Hz refresh rate, while a 240Hz version is available for $609. A 4K version is also available with a 144Hz refresh rate, and this top-of-the-line version costs $799. The Spectrum stand for those who aren't using a VESA mount is an additional $99.

MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera has been testing the 4K 144Hz version, and he found the design to be minimal, clean, and subtle, and for video editing work, it performed well.

Colors were accurate and natural and viewing angles were solid, but there is some light bleed with blacks and contrast doesn't quite measure up to some other displays at this price point.

Gameplay was smooth thanks to the high refresh rate, and the high contrast and peak brightness made games look great. There were times, however, that the video feed would die, and it's unclear if the issue was a cable or a port.

The Eve Spectrum comes equipped with a single DisplayPort port, two HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB-C ports, and one USB-A port, along with an audio port. There's no Thunderbolt support, but with a 100W USB-C port, it can charge even the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

There are few gaming monitors with these specs and HDMI 2.1, so for those who need these features, the Spectrum may be worth checking out. Make sure to watch the full video up above to see it in action.

Top Rated Comments

whiteonline Avatar
whiteonline
30 minutes ago at 07:30 am
Any info about Adobe RGB coverage for photo work?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
58 minutes ago at 07:03 am
Dan Barbera! Let's do a giveaway tomorrow of this bad boy :)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ghanwani Avatar
ghanwani
49 minutes ago at 07:11 am
Maybe crowd spec’d it from available options at an ODM. For sure, crowd didn’t develop anything.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Eightarmedpet Avatar
Eightarmedpet
48 minutes ago at 07:13 am
I think you need to mention Eve's bad past they have currently not fully escaped from.
They are still up to a few naughty things too, such as declaring these monitors at 1/4 value to get them through customs cheaper.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

16 inch macbook pro m2 render

14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros Finally Enter Mass Production

Monday August 9, 2021 1:30 am PDT by
Apple suppliers have begun mass production of the upcoming redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, intending to reach as many as 800,000 monthly shipments of the laptop by the end of November, according to new reporting from DigiTimes. Apple's upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro have been rumored for what feels like an eternity, but their launch is expected to be close. Multiple...
Read Full Article165 comments
prosser macbook air colors stacked

Kuo: Redesigned MacBook Air With Mini-LED Display and Several Color Options to Launch in Mid 2022

Tuesday August 10, 2021 7:56 am PDT by
Apple plans to launch a new MacBook Air with a mini-LED display and several color options around mid 2022, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a research note obtained by MacRumors. These details line up with previous rumors about the new MacBook Air from sources like Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and YouTube tech personality Jon Prosser. A colorful MacBook Air concept shared by Jon Prosser Kuo said ...
Read Full Article136 comments
flat mbp 14 inch feature yellow

New MacBook Pro and Apple Watch Models Spotted Ahead of Launch

Wednesday August 11, 2021 3:04 am PDT by
New MacBook Pro and Apple Watch models have been spotted in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database ahead of their seemingly imminent launch. The EEC database now lists new Mac and Apple Watch models, all of which have previously unknown model identifiers that indicate they are upcoming devices. The ECC database lists A2442 and A2485 as new Mac machines, which could be the new 14...
Read Full Article
weather app icon ios 15

Everything New in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Beta 5

Tuesday August 10, 2021 11:34 am PDT by
Apple today released the fifth betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to developers, introducing additional tweaks to the new operating system that's launching this fall. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. As we get further into the beta testing process, the changes that are introduced are getting smaller as Apple begins to finalize its design plans for the update. Today's beta...
Read Full Article125 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

iPhone 13 Models Said to Launch in September With Larger Batteries, mmWave 5G in Additional Countries, and More

Thursday August 12, 2021 7:34 am PDT by
Apple will likely unveil its next-generation iPhones next month, and ahead of time, Taiwanese research firm TrendForce has outlined its expectations for the devices. TrendForce said its latest investigations indicate that some of the notable hardware upgrades for the iPhone 13 models will include a faster and more power efficient 5nm+ chip that will presumably be named the A15 Bionic, support...
Read Full Article93 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Bloomberg: iPhone 13 to Feature ProRes for Videos, ProMotion Displays, Portrait Mode Video, Smaller Notch, and More

Tuesday August 10, 2021 4:23 am PDT by
The upcoming 2021 iPhones will feature a spate of new camera features tailored for professional users, including ProRes for videos, Portrait Mode for video, and design updates by the means of a smaller notch, according to a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. According to Gurman, Apple plans to include Portrait Mode video in this year's iPhone lineup, which will allow users to record...
Read Full Article145 comments
macOS Big Sur Feature Orange

Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.5.2 With Bug Fixes

Wednesday August 11, 2021 10:17 am PDT by
Apple has released a new macOS Big Sur 11.5.2 update, delivering unspecified bug fixes for Mac users running the latest major operating system version. The update comes a little over two weeks after Apple released macOS 11.5.1. The new ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌‌‌‌‌ 11.5.2 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System ...
Read Full Article104 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Releases New Public Betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

Wednesday August 11, 2021 10:21 am PDT by
Apple today seeded new betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to download and test the new updates ahead of their fall release. The latest public betas come two weeks after Apple released the previous public betas and are equivalent to the fifth developer betas released yesterday. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Public beta...
Read Full Article55 comments
OLED Macbook Pro Feature

Samsung Display Preparing OLED Orders for 2022 MacBook Pro Models

Tuesday August 10, 2021 3:21 am PDT by
Apple display supplier Samsung is in the early stages of preparing its production line for OLED displays that are expected to be used in future models of the MacBook Pro, according to new information shared today by The Elec. The report says that Samsung Display has begun early development of a new production process for OLED displays. This new production capacity will be used by Apple for...
Read Full Article82 comments
cook april 2021 event hype

Fall 2021 Apple Event Rumors: iPhones in September, MacBook Pros in Late October, and More

Thursday August 12, 2021 1:04 pm PDT by
This year, Apple has already released several new products, including new iPads, the 24-inch iMac, the new Apple TV, and of course, AirTags. Looking ahead to the next few weeks, the list of 2021 Apple products will grow even longer as Apple prepares to reveal the next iPhones, MacBook Pros, and more. There has been an avalanche of rumors about this year's fall season and what Apple has planned ...
Read Full Article110 comments