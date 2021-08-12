Satechi Launches New USB-C Clamp Hub for M1 iMac

Satechi today announced the launch of a new USB-C Clamp Hub, an add-on accessory designed to be used with the new 24-inch M1 iMac models.



The USB-C Clamp Hub has 3 USB-A ports that support 5Gb/s transfer speeds, a micro/SD card reader, and a USB-C port, and it attaches to the ‌iMac‌ using a single USB-C port at the back of the machine.

A knob at the back of the hub secures it to the ‌iMac‌, and while it is made from an aluminum material that is designed to match with Apple's devices, it is only available in a silver color.

Satechi's USB-C Clamp Hub is available from the Satechi website for $54.99. Customers can get a 15 percent pre-order discount using the promo code IMAC15 at checkout.