MacRumors and Anker have partnered this week to give our readers a chance to save on six of Anker's best charging accessories. This time, the devices on sale include USB-C chargers, wireless chargers, and a high capacity portable power station.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
All of the codes below will expire on Sunday, August 22, so you have about a week and a half to shop our new exclusive sale with Anker on Amazon. All accessories in this sale require a discount code to see the savings, with the exception of the PowerWave Magnetic Pad in the Black colorway, which has an on-page 20 percent coupon that you can clip to get the discount.
- PowerWave Magnetic Pad (Black) - $15.99 with on-page coupon, down from $20.99
- PowerWave Magnetic Pad (White) - $16.79 with code MRAK562W, down from $20.99
- PowerPort III USB-C Cube Wall Charger (3-Pack) - $25.19 with code MRAK1493, down from $30.99
- PowerWave II Stand - $28.49 with code MRAK2529, down from $37.99
- PowerExtend USB-C Cube (3x AC outlets, 2x USB-A, 1x USB-C) - $29.99 with code MRAK9232, down from $39.99
- PowerPort III USB-C Wall Charger - $39.99 with code MRAKA602, down from $49.99
- Powerhouse II Portable Power Station - $299.99 with code MRAK1731, down from $359.99
Items on sale include Anker's MagSafe-compatible PowerWave Magnetic Pad, which will work with the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. At just $15.99 in Black and $16.79 in White, this is nearly half of the current price of the first-party MagSafe Charger on Amazon.
