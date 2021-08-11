MacRumors and Anker have partnered this week to give our readers a chance to save on six of Anker's best charging accessories. This time, the devices on sale include USB-C chargers, wireless chargers, and a high capacity portable power station.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

All of the codes below will expire on Sunday, August 22, so you have about a week and a half to shop our new exclusive sale with Anker on Amazon. All accessories in this sale require a discount code to see the savings, with the exception of the PowerWave Magnetic Pad in the Black colorway, which has an on-page 20 percent coupon that you can clip to get the discount.



Items on sale include Anker's MagSafe-compatible PowerWave Magnetic Pad, which will work with the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. At just $15.99 in Black and $16.79 in White, this is nearly half of the current price of the first-party MagSafe Charger on Amazon.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.