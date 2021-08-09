Apple Surveys 12-Inch MacBook Users for Opinions on Size, Features, and More

Apple is sending surveys to select owners of the now-discontinued 2015 12-inch MacBook, asking them about their opinion on the laptop's size, feature set, and more.



Apple announced the 12-inch MacBook in 2015 as a super-light and thin laptop aimed at customers needing an ultra-portable notebook. The 12-inch MacBook featured a fanless design, an Intel processor and was the first Mac to feature the butterfly keyboard. The laptop started at $1299.

The 12-inch form factor was considerably popular, as customers enjoyed its thin and light design. Apple updated the MacBook in 2016 and 2017 but discontinued it in 2019 following the launch of the redesigned MacBook Air with Retina Display.

The survey sent out to select customers of the 12-inch MacBook was rather generic. It consisted of simple questions asking customers for their opinion on the laptop's size, features, and what they would change about it.

Apple periodically sends out surveys to customers, and just last week sent out surveys to current customers of the iPad mini. Given the 12-inch MacBook has been discontinued, it's hard to assume Apple will reintroduce it into its lineup.

Although, given the survey, Apple may be beginning to realize the market that exists for ultra-thin and portable laptops and could be contemplating working on a Mac notebook tailored for that market demographic. Alternatively, Apple may feel there's no need for a 12-inch MacBook given its current 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro offerings with an added Magic Keyboard accessory.

A report last year suggested that an updated 12-inch MacBook would be one of the first Mac laptops to be announced featuring an Apple silicon chip. That did not come true, and Apple instead updated its 13-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ and MacBook Pro.

(Thanks, Zollotech)