Amazon today has solid deals on Apple's AirPods, including a new all-time low price on the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case. You can get these for $129.98, down from $199.00. The AirPods are shipped and sold from Amazon, and no coupon is required.

This price beats the typical discount seen on these AirPods by about $20, and it's only available on Amazon as of writing. This is the model of the AirPods that includes the Wireless Charging Case, for charging the headphones on any Qi wireless mat.

For the lower-cost model, Amazon has the AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $119.00, down from $159.00. We've seen this model drop to $109 in the past, but this was a rare sale that hasn't reemerged often since its popularity earlier in 2021.

