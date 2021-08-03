Watch the Season Two Trailer for Apple TV+ Drama Series 'Truth Be Told'

Apple today shared the trailer for the second season of anthology drama series "Truth Be Told," starring Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson. The first episode premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 20, with additional episodes to follow every Friday.

"Truth Be Told" descends into the world of true crime podcasts. In season two, Spencer reprises her role as podcaster Poppy Parnell as she dives into a new case that involves her childhood friend, media mogul Micah Keith, played by Hudson. As developments unfold in the case, their lifelong friendship is put to the ultimate test.

Based on the novel by Kathleen Barber, Apple says "Truth Be Told" provides a "unique glimpse into America's obsession with true crime podcasts" and "challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage."

Apple TV+ is Apple's subscription-based service for original TV shows and films, with pricing set at $4.99 per month after a seven-day free trial or a lengthier trial with the purchase of a qualifying new Apple device. Apple TV+ is available through the Apple TV app on devices like the Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, newer PlayStation and Xbox consoles, select streaming players from Roku, Amazon, and Google, and more.