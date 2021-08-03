Woot today has a few deals on refurbished models of the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and AirPods. Starting with the iPhone 12 mini, you can get the 64GB model unlocked for $579.99, down from $729.00.

The 128GB iPhone 12 mini is priced at $639.99, down from $779.00; and the 256GB model is priced at $719.99, down from $879.00. All of these iPhone 12 minis come with a 90 day Woot limited warranty.

Moving to the iPhone 12 Pro, you can get the 128GB device for $939.99, down from $999.00; the 256GB model for $1,039.99, down from $1,099.00; and the 512GB model for $1,179.99, down from $1,299.00.

The iPhone 12 Pro devices also come with a 90 day Woot limited warranty. All iPhone 12 models being sold on Woot today are Grade A Refurbished, meaning they were inspected and guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage and like-new functionality.

Lastly, Woot has the AirPods with Wired Charging Case (Grade A Refurbished) at $99.99, down from $159.00. This sale beats the current lowest price for a new version of the AirPods by about $19, and similar to the iPhone 12 devices you'll get a 90 day Woot limited warranty with purchase of the AirPods.

Shoppers should note that while the AirPods sale will only last today, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro discounts will be available for the rest of August. Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.