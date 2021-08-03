Amazon and Best Buy today are offering new savings on a pair of Apple's first party keyboards for the 10.2-inch iPad and 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Starting with the smaller iPad, you can get the Smart Keyboard (English) for the 8th generation 2020 iPad at $114.97, down from $159.00. This accessory is shipped and sold by Amazon, and it's in stock today.

This Smart Keyboard is compatible with the 8th generation 10.2-inch iPad, 7th generation iPad, 3rd generation iPad Air, and 10.5-inch iPad Pro. The keyboard connects via Smart Connector to compatible iPads, and when folded it provides protection to the iPad's display.

Secondly, there's the Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at Best Buy, priced at $199.00, down from $349.00. This is the 2020 model of the Magic Keyboard, and it's a match of the all-time low price on this accessory, available only at Best Buy.

The Magic Keyboard includes a trackpad, USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection for the iPad Pro. The accessory is compatible with the third and fourth generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro is functionally compatible with the 2020 Magic Keyboard, but because 2021 iPad Pro tablets are slightly thicker, it may not fit quite as well.

