Verizon today has a "Buy more, save more" sale that is offering up to 50 percent off five or more regularly priced accessories. This includes iPhone cases, Qi wireless chargers, screen protectors, iPad cases, audio accessories, and more.

To see the savings, you'll need to add accessories to your bundle on this page worth $19.99 or more. Three or more eligible items will get you 40 percent off the order; four or more will get you 45 percent off; and five or more will get you 50 percent off. There's a max of ten items per customer in a single transaction.

For iPhone cases, you'll find accessories from Incipio, Nomad, Speck, Kate Spade, OtterBox, and Case-Mate. There's also Apple's Smart Folio for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2018), but that appears to be the only first party Apple product in this event.

Charging products include wireless mats from Belkin, Samsung, Mophie, Native Union, and Nimble. There are also portable batteries, surge protectors, PhoneSoap sanitizers, Lightning cables, Apple Watch chargers, and more.

The Audio category includes Beats headphones, JBL earphones, Anker Bluetooth speakers, noise-canceling headphones, soundbars, and other audio equipment. You'll also find a wide variety of screen protectors for iPhones and Android smartphones in the screen protector section.

All of the eligible items in this sale can be found on this landing page on Verizon, so anything not seen there will count as exclusions. This includes Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro, HomePod mini, fitness trackers, drones, gaming controllers, and a few other items.

