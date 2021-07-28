Hands-On With Sonnet's DuoModo Modular Desktop Enclosures and eGPU

by

Sonnet in June announced a new DuoModo series of mix and match modular Thunderbolt expansion options both for the desktop and for rack installation, and we thought we'd take a hands-on look at the new offerings for MacRumors readers who are looking to power up their desktops.

There are three interchangeable expansion modules that are part of the DuoModo line, including a three-slot PCIe card system, an eGPU card system, and a Mac mini mounting system with an integrated Thunderbolt storage dock, plus a series of enclosures. Since these are mix and match you can pick and choose, but Sonnet also offers a few preconfigured options.

The DuoModo Echo III includes one x16 and two x8 PCIe slots that connect to a Mac's Thunderbolt port, along with a 400W power supply and a 75W auxiliary power connector for cards that require additional power.

Sonnet's DuoModo eGPU Module, which is what most MacRumors readers may be interested in, supports full-length, full-height 2.5-slot width GPU cards, and it has built-in variable-speed fans for cooling purposes. It's future proof with an 800W power supply. We used an AMD Radeon 6800 in the eGPU with an Intel ‌Mac mini‌ and saw OpenCL and Metal scores of 97499 and 132543, respectively, vastly outperforming the 4561 OpenCL and 4522 Metal scores from the integrated Graphics 630 card.

There's also a DuoModo xMac mini Module that holds an Intel or M1 ‌Mac mini‌ and allows it to be mounted in an enclosure. There's a built-in Thunderbolt 3 storage dock with two 10Gb/s USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and one 40Gb/s Thunderbolt 3 port. It also has two M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD sockets to let users add up to 16TB of storage.

These modules can go in one of Sonnet's enclosures, such as the Dual-Module Desktop Enclosure. Sonnet's dual enclosure holds any two of the DuoModo modules, and there's also a single-module option.

Sonnet's DuoModo system is comprehensive, versatile, and easy to use for those who need professional expansion options. Make sure to check out our video up above to see the DuoModo in action.

ilikewhey Avatar
ilikewhey
1 hour ago at 08:21 am
kinda pointless for m1 owners.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ratspg Avatar
ratspg
1 hour ago at 08:25 am

kinda pointless for m1 owners.
Would be awesome if it worked with my M1 Macs. Lol. Wishful thinking.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nerdo Avatar
nerdo
47 minutes ago at 08:44 am
Not sure why you mention the M1 in this post, this is just going to cause trouble for a lot of people who don't do their research.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Bonte Avatar
Bonte
44 minutes ago at 08:47 am
This is basically an eGPU PC case with room for a Mac Mini, technically not that special anymore.

It gives you more power for about 2000 bucks, it's a segment that Apple does not serve.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Aggedor Avatar
Aggedor
41 minutes ago at 08:50 am

Not sure why you mention the M1 in this post, this is just going to cause trouble for a lot of people who don't do their research.
The DuoModo website lists the M1 for just the xMac mini Module (Mac mini Mounting Module + Thunderbolt SSD Storage Dock), which isn't for the eGPU, I don't think... although it's hard to tell, the website is a little hard to follow.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mdriftmeyer Avatar
mdriftmeyer
22 minutes ago at 09:09 am

Do these companies continuing to develop EGPU know something we don't about apple's future plans with thunderbolt (maybe M2 eGPU compatibility?) or are they basically just developing these for the PC market and what remains of the legacy intel macs?

It really doesn't make sense to me to keep releasing these products with the apparent depreciation of eGPU thunderbolt support.
With millions of non-M series Macs you see this as pointless?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
