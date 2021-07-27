Verizon today introduced a new deal on the 2021 11-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard, priced at $239.19, down from $299.00. This is the first cash discount on the White version of the 11-inch Magic Keyboard that we've tracked, but we have seen the Black model down to around $199 before.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Verizon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The 11-inch Magic Keyboard first launched in Black in early 2020, and Apple followed up that release with a White finish earlier this spring. Both colors are on sale today on Verizon, although Black won't be in stock until August 5. Verizon also offers free two day shipping for orders placed in the United States.

The Magic Keyboard features a built-in trackpad and floating cantilever design for multiple viewing angle options. Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.