Phil Schiller Reflects on iPod, Timeless Design, Electric Cars, and More in Interview With Lamborghini

Lamborghini is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Countach sports car with a new video series involving inspirational personalities, and the latest videos shared today feature Apple's former marketing chief Phil Schiller.



Schiller, who is now an Apple Fellow, said innovative products that stand the test of time have both great design and solve a problem.

"At Apple, we like to exist at the intersection of technology and the liberal arts, and I think that's a wonderful place to be," said Schiller. "It's not just enough to make something — you have to make it in a way that has meaning in people's lives."

play

In a companion Q&A video on Lamborghini's website, Schiller said the iPod is the project he is the most proud of. When asked if he prefers gas or electric vehicles, Schiller said that while he would always say combustion engines, he is "getting ready for electric" and he is excited to see what companies like Lamborghini can deliver in the space. Lamborghini recently announced plans to release its first fully-electric vehicle after 2025 , and Apple has for years been rumored to be planning its own electric vehicle

As an Apple Fellow, Schiller is responsible for leading the App Store and Apple Events, after helping guide Apple's products and marketing for 30 years.

(Thanks, Benjamin Cartwright!)