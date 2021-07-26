Apple Museum With 1,500 Exhibits to Open in Poland

A museum dedicated to Apple and its products is set to open in Poland later this year, it has been announced.



The museum will feature 1,500 exhibits related to the development and evolution of Apple products throughout the company's history. It is said to be the biggest and most complete collection of its kind in the world. Krzysztof Grochowski, President of the Management Board of Japko, the company behind the exhibition, said:

We decided, together with our business partners, that it is our duty to present these unique collections to the widest possible audience. We want the exhibition to fit in with contemporary exhibition models. We would like it to show the development of ideas in technology in a way that everyone can see what progress we have experienced as humanity. We also want to show the sources and directions of civilization, but most of all, we wish to show visitors the true nucleus of technological pop culture. We will create a multimedia space in a way allowing people to experience this exhibition, not just to see it.

The museum will be spread across 3,500 square feet, featuring creative and interactive exhibits including Apple computers, laptops, accessories, cellphones, software, peripherals, posters, commemorative gadgets, and more. One of the highlights is a working replica of the Apple I signed by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, which serves as the starting point for visitors' journey around the museum.

Until now, a smaller form of the museum operated in Piaseczno, but the scale of the collection has led to the need for a larger space that could guide visitors through a timeline, presenting all of Apple's products and developments in chronological order.

A network of sensors throughout the museum will suggest objects of interest to visitors as they walk around, and will offer scenes built around specific Apple collections in a specially created audiovisual space. Scenography, lights, animation, sound, mapping, and infographics give opportunities for interaction, social and cultural context, and technical information about exhibits.

There will be focuses on prototypes that never reached mass production and short-lived devices that were commercial failures. The majority of these exhibits are working or are in the process of being restored, and visitors will apparently be able to touch, test, and experience many of them with assistance from a curator.

The Apple Museum Poland will be located in the revitalized Norblin Factory complex in Warsaw and is set to open this fall.